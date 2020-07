Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Three bedroom two and half bath in great Richardson neighborhood. Fresh paint, and flooring. Large galley kitchen with granite counter tops. Large living room with wood burning fireplace and beamed ceilings. Connected sunroom gives this home a huge open feel. Fenced backyard and two car garage. This one is a must see.



Agent or tenant to verify listing information