1105 Brush Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Quiet, established Richardson neighborhood with gorgeous trees. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage is ready for move in!! One story home with a large sunken living room that has tall ceilings, a cozy fireplace, plus a wet bar. Kitchen was remodeled a few years ago with newer cabinets, granite counter tops, attached nook. Formal dining area. Huge covered patio will make this home not only comfortable but great for having family and friends over. Nicely stained board on board fence. Easy access to Central Expressway and George Bush Freeway.