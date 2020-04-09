All apartments in Richardson
1105 Brush Creek Drive
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:10 AM

1105 Brush Creek Drive

1105 Brush Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1105 Brush Creek Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Yale Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quiet, established Richardson neighborhood with gorgeous trees. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage is ready for move in!! One story home with a large sunken living room that has tall ceilings, a cozy fireplace, plus a wet bar. Kitchen was remodeled a few years ago with newer cabinets, granite counter tops, attached nook. Formal dining area. Huge covered patio will make this home not only comfortable but great for having family and friends over. Nicely stained board on board fence. Easy access to Central Expressway and George Bush Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Brush Creek Drive have any available units?
1105 Brush Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 Brush Creek Drive have?
Some of 1105 Brush Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Brush Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Brush Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Brush Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1105 Brush Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1105 Brush Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1105 Brush Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1105 Brush Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Brush Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Brush Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1105 Brush Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Brush Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1105 Brush Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Brush Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 Brush Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

