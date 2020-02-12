1104 Northpark Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Richardson home is move in ready and available for immediate occupancy! Hurry to see this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that has a beautiful backyard and covered patio. Home sits on a HUGE .29 acre lot and offers upgraded flooring and concrete floors through out, no carpet in this home. Large living room has lots of light, built ins, and a fireplace. All 3 bedrooms have stained concrete floors and are generous in size. The Master bath room has dual vanities, his and her closets, and a stand up shower. One of the secondary bedrooms has a loft that would make a great study or storage area. Home has an ideal Richardson location giving easy access to 75 and 635. Refrigerator and washer and dryer included!