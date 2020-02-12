All apartments in Richardson
Last updated December 30 2019 at 1:22 PM

Location

1104 Northpark Dr, Richardson, TX 75081
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Richardson home is move in ready and available for immediate occupancy! Hurry to see this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that has a beautiful backyard and covered patio. Home sits on a HUGE .29 acre lot and offers upgraded flooring and concrete floors through out, no carpet in this home. Large living room has lots of light, built ins, and a fireplace. All 3 bedrooms have stained concrete floors and are generous in size. The Master bath room has dual vanities, his and her closets, and a stand up shower. One of the secondary bedrooms has a loft that would make a great study or storage area. Home has an ideal Richardson location giving easy access to 75 and 635. Refrigerator and washer and dryer included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Northpark Drive have any available units?
1104 Northpark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1104 Northpark Drive have?
Some of 1104 Northpark Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 Northpark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Northpark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Northpark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1104 Northpark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1104 Northpark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1104 Northpark Drive offers parking.
Does 1104 Northpark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1104 Northpark Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Northpark Drive have a pool?
No, 1104 Northpark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Northpark Drive have accessible units?
No, 1104 Northpark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Northpark Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1104 Northpark Drive has units with dishwashers.

