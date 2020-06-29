All apartments in Richardson
107 Dover Drive

107 Dover Drive · No Longer Available
Location

107 Dover Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Cottonwood Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Open and spacious home with mid-century charm. Expansive entry and living spaces flow together into a luxurious entertainment setting. Home features original hardwood floors throughout and a huge living room with a gas fireplace and built-in bookshelves. Kitchen has been recently updated with a stainless steel range, quartz countertops, a modern backsplash and fixtures. The Backyard features a large entertaining space, covered patio and lower fire pit area with concrete pavers. 8' privacy wood fences were installed last year. It is within walking distance of highly-rated Richardson ISD schools and has convenient access to shopping, dining, entertainment districts, major employers and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Dover Drive have any available units?
107 Dover Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 Dover Drive have?
Some of 107 Dover Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Dover Drive currently offering any rent specials?
107 Dover Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Dover Drive pet-friendly?
No, 107 Dover Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 107 Dover Drive offer parking?
Yes, 107 Dover Drive offers parking.
Does 107 Dover Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Dover Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Dover Drive have a pool?
No, 107 Dover Drive does not have a pool.
Does 107 Dover Drive have accessible units?
No, 107 Dover Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Dover Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Dover Drive has units with dishwashers.

