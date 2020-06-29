107 Dover Drive

Amenities

Open and spacious home with mid-century charm. Expansive entry and living spaces flow together into a luxurious entertainment setting. Home features original hardwood floors throughout and a huge living room with a gas fireplace and built-in bookshelves. Kitchen has been recently updated with a stainless steel range, quartz countertops, a modern backsplash and fixtures. The Backyard features a large entertaining space, covered patio and lower fire pit area with concrete pavers. 8' privacy wood fences were installed last year. It is within walking distance of highly-rated Richardson ISD schools and has convenient access to shopping, dining, entertainment districts, major employers and freeways.