106 S Lois Lane

Charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home in the heart of Richardson on a spacious corner lot. Oversized lot features a full third of an acre and lots of mature trees. Foundation was just repaired and home was updated with fresh paint, new carpet and restored ceramic tile. Kitchen features a gas stove and lots of storage and counter space. Living area features a beautiful brick fireplace. Backyard features a covered patio and lots of space to entertain. Conveniently located near major highways and just a short commute to Downtown Dallas. Walking distance to retail, fine dining, entertainment and highly rated schools, including Richardson Terrace Elementary. A must see!