Richardson, TX
106 S Lois Lane
Last updated January 21 2020 at 2:29 AM

106 S Lois Lane

106 South Lois Lane · No Longer Available
Location

106 South Lois Lane, Richardson, TX 75081
Highland Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home in the heart of Richardson on a spacious corner lot. Oversized lot features a full third of an acre and lots of mature trees. Foundation was just repaired and home was updated with fresh paint, new carpet and restored ceramic tile. Kitchen features a gas stove and lots of storage and counter space. Living area features a beautiful brick fireplace. Backyard features a covered patio and lots of space to entertain. Conveniently located near major highways and just a short commute to Downtown Dallas. Walking distance to retail, fine dining, entertainment and highly rated schools, including Richardson Terrace Elementary. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

