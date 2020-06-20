All apartments in Richardson
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

1055 Galatyn Pkwy

1055 Galatyn Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

1055 Galatyn Parkway, Richardson, TX 75082

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Who is this crazy person?

  Hello! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a born and raised Dallas local. I'm an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I'm free to work with! Hit me up!

------------------------------------------------
  Live. Love. Loft. 

  Luckily, after hours and hours of laborious internet research you've landed upon this luxurious loft. Laugh as you languish over the thoughts of your less-fortunate friends lack of lofty living lifestyle. Let's toast to the lobster linguini you'll cook for your lucky lovebug lady lover you met in Luxembourg. Your lengthy lofty lodging will light up the downtown sky with a lively vibrance.  So.come live here!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Stainless Steel Appliance Package 

Kitchen Islands

Glass Enclosed Showers

Washer/dryers in All Homes 

Walk in Closets

Private Yards Available in Select Homes

One Bedroom Two Story Lofts With Double Baths and Soaring Ceilings

Store Front Windows

Two Designer Color Packages

At&t Fiber - the Future of Internet

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Bi-Level 24-Hour Fitness Center for Cardio and Strength Training 

Expansive Resort Style Pool With Grilling Stations 

Four Master Planned Courtyards Available for Viewing Options 

Golf Simulator 

Luxer Package System 

Pet Park 

Relaxing Zen Garden 

Vip Community Area 

Conditioned Corridors 

Multi-Level Controlled Access Parking Garage 

Onsite Storage Available 

Easy Access to Galatyn Dart Station

60 Acre Spring Creek Nature Reserve of Richardson 

Cityline Shopping and Restaurants Available Nearby 

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

