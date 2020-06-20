1055 Galatyn Pkwy

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Who is this crazy person?



Hello! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a born and raised Dallas local. I'm an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I'm free to work with! Hit me up!



Live. Love. Loft.



Luckily, after hours and hours of laborious internet research you've landed upon this luxurious loft. Laugh as you languish over the thoughts of your less-fortunate friends lack of lofty living lifestyle. Let's toast to the lobster linguini you'll cook for your lucky lovebug lady lover you met in Luxembourg. Your lengthy lofty lodging will light up the downtown sky with a lively vibrance. So.come live here!



Apartment Amenities



Stainless Steel Appliance Package



Kitchen Islands



Glass Enclosed Showers



Washer/dryers in All Homes



Walk in Closets



Private Yards Available in Select Homes



One Bedroom Two Story Lofts With Double Baths and Soaring Ceilings



Store Front Windows



Two Designer Color Packages



At&t Fiber - the Future of Internet



Community Amenities



Bi-Level 24-Hour Fitness Center for Cardio and Strength Training



Expansive Resort Style Pool With Grilling Stations



Four Master Planned Courtyards Available for Viewing Options



Golf Simulator



Luxer Package System



Pet Park



Relaxing Zen Garden



Vip Community Area



Conditioned Corridors



Multi-Level Controlled Access Parking Garage



Onsite Storage Available



Easy Access to Galatyn Dart Station



60 Acre Spring Creek Nature Reserve of Richardson



Cityline Shopping and Restaurants Available Nearby



