1055 Galatyn Pkwy

Amenities
Who is this crazy person?
Hello! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a born and raised Dallas local. I'm an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I'm free to work with! Hit me up!
Live. Love. Loft.
Luckily, after hours and hours of laborious internet research you've landed upon this luxurious loft. Laugh as you languish over the thoughts of your less-fortunate friends lack of lofty living lifestyle. Let's toast to the lobster linguini you'll cook for your lucky lovebug lady lover you met in Luxembourg. Your lengthy lofty lodging will light up the downtown sky with a lively vibrance. So.come live here!
Apartment Amenities
Stainless Steel Appliance Package
Kitchen Islands
Glass Enclosed Showers
Washer/dryers in All Homes
Walk in Closets
Private Yards Available in Select Homes
One Bedroom Two Story Lofts With Double Baths and Soaring Ceilings
Store Front Windows
Two Designer Color Packages
At&t Fiber - the Future of Internet
Community Amenities
Bi-Level 24-Hour Fitness Center for Cardio and Strength Training
Expansive Resort Style Pool With Grilling Stations
Four Master Planned Courtyards Available for Viewing Options
Golf Simulator
Luxer Package System
Pet Park
Relaxing Zen Garden
Vip Community Area
Conditioned Corridors
Multi-Level Controlled Access Parking Garage
Onsite Storage Available
Easy Access to Galatyn Dart Station
60 Acre Spring Creek Nature Reserve of Richardson
Cityline Shopping and Restaurants Available Nearby