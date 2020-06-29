All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 102 Brookwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
102 Brookwood Drive
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:43 AM

102 Brookwood Drive

102 Brookwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

102 Brookwood Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Arapaho Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This light, bright, and happy home has been totally remodeled and updated with new flooring, fresh paint, new kitchen, baths, fence, etc., and features large bedrooms, lots of closet space, and a full-size washer dryer closet with hanging racks and shelving! Bathrooms feature Bluetooth speakers so you can listen to music while showering. Huge fenced backyard and two car garage. Located walking distance to schools, shopping, and dining. This is a must see property and a long term lease is OK! Richardson ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Brookwood Drive have any available units?
102 Brookwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 Brookwood Drive have?
Some of 102 Brookwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Brookwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
102 Brookwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Brookwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 102 Brookwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 102 Brookwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 102 Brookwood Drive offers parking.
Does 102 Brookwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 Brookwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Brookwood Drive have a pool?
No, 102 Brookwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 102 Brookwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 102 Brookwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Brookwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 Brookwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Flats at Palisades
2625 Empire Drive
Richardson, TX 75080
GreenVUE Apartments
1350 N Greenville Ave
Richardson, TX 75081
Madison at Melrose
1520 Richardson Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave
Richardson, TX 75080
Anthem Cityline
1250 State St
Richardson, TX 75082
Galatyn Station
2301 Performance Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Axis 110
110 West Cityline Drive
Richardson, TX 75082
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District