102 Brookwood Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This light, bright, and happy home has been totally remodeled and updated with new flooring, fresh paint, new kitchen, baths, fence, etc., and features large bedrooms, lots of closet space, and a full-size washer dryer closet with hanging racks and shelving! Bathrooms feature Bluetooth speakers so you can listen to music while showering. Huge fenced backyard and two car garage. Located walking distance to schools, shopping, and dining. This is a must see property and a long term lease is OK! Richardson ISD!