Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access business center courtyard dog grooming area hot tub key fob access online portal

THE PERFECT RETREAT YOU'VE BEEN SEEKING Where getting away means coming home The Huntington is a brand new apartment community located in West Plano near Frisco and the Legacy and Legacy West Campuses. The Huntington offers a sophisticated style creating the perfect relaxed, serene and upscale environment with lux hotel-style corridors & elevators. Come home to high-end kitchen finishes with white granite, custom-home inspired cabinetry & splashes, stainless steel appliances, wood plank flooring and wifi enable nest thermostast. Enjoy a variety of shops and dining within walking distance to the community, including Modern Market, Santino's, Paradise Bakery & Cafe, Cristina's, ll Brothers Grill & Bar, and L&L Hawaiian Barbecue. Rely on a quick commute to work with plenty of employers in the Plano and Frisco area, including Legacy and Legacy West only 2 miles away. With White Rock Creek nature path nearby, there are plenty of nature outlets to enjoy.