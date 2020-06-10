9920 Kaufman Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible pool

AVAILABLE NOW - Carefree Townhouse Living! One Story recently remodeled! Kitchen features solid surface counters, rock back splash, over looks dining room and living room. Large Living Room overlooks fenced in backyard with covered pergola and some grass.HOA covers all exterior maintenance and lawn care. Large master bedroom with LARGE closet and stunning shower and bath. Extra wide doorways for wheel chair access! Access to the community pool. Conveniently located to shopping and Hwy 121. Welcome Home! Pets are a case by case basis.