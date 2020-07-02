9816 Derwent Dr

Amenities

Luxury Living! Frisco ISD - Luxury Living with Golf Course View! Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath 1-Story townhome overlooking Ridgeview golf course in desirable, quiet community of Fairway Villas. Hickory hardwood floors in entry, living, bedrooms, kitchen and dining no carpet. Designer paint and plantation shutters. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, large Master bath w separate shower and tub, dual sinks, ceramic tile. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, breakfast bar, pantry and eat-in dining rm. Full size utility rm. Private patio on fantastic greenbelt. HOA includes landscape and lawn service in the front yard, great community pool. 2 car garage. Frisco ISD. Easy access to 75, DNT and 121. HOA pd by Owner



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5685938)