All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 9816 Derwent Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
9816 Derwent Dr
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:34 AM

9816 Derwent Dr

9816 Derwent Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9816 Derwent Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Luxury Living! Frisco ISD - Luxury Living with Golf Course View! Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath 1-Story townhome overlooking Ridgeview golf course in desirable, quiet community of Fairway Villas. Hickory hardwood floors in entry, living, bedrooms, kitchen and dining no carpet. Designer paint and plantation shutters. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, large Master bath w separate shower and tub, dual sinks, ceramic tile. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, breakfast bar, pantry and eat-in dining rm. Full size utility rm. Private patio on fantastic greenbelt. HOA includes landscape and lawn service in the front yard, great community pool. 2 car garage. Frisco ISD. Easy access to 75, DNT and 121. HOA pd by Owner

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5685938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9816 Derwent Dr have any available units?
9816 Derwent Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 9816 Derwent Dr have?
Some of 9816 Derwent Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9816 Derwent Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9816 Derwent Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9816 Derwent Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9816 Derwent Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 9816 Derwent Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9816 Derwent Dr offers parking.
Does 9816 Derwent Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9816 Derwent Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9816 Derwent Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9816 Derwent Dr has a pool.
Does 9816 Derwent Dr have accessible units?
No, 9816 Derwent Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9816 Derwent Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9816 Derwent Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District