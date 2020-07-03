All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 24 2020 at 1:39 AM

9724 Fandango Lane

9724 Fandango Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9724 Fandango Lane, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful 2-story house with great open floor plan! 1st floor has master bedroom and suite which comes with dual sinks, shower and garden tub. 3 bedrooms and a large game room upstairs. Nice Kitchen with granite countertops and a large walk-in pantry. Updated lighting & ceiling fans. Entertain guests in the backyard with the extended covered patio. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants. Refrigerator washer dryer are included.
[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]
[Property is not Section 8 approved]
Visit us for showing. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9724 Fandango Lane have any available units?
9724 Fandango Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 9724 Fandango Lane have?
Some of 9724 Fandango Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9724 Fandango Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9724 Fandango Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9724 Fandango Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9724 Fandango Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 9724 Fandango Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9724 Fandango Lane offers parking.
Does 9724 Fandango Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9724 Fandango Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9724 Fandango Lane have a pool?
No, 9724 Fandango Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9724 Fandango Lane have accessible units?
No, 9724 Fandango Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9724 Fandango Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9724 Fandango Lane has units with dishwashers.

