9724 Fandango Lane

Amenities
Beautiful 2-story house with great open floor plan! 1st floor has master bedroom and suite which comes with dual sinks, shower and garden tub. 3 bedrooms and a large game room upstairs. Nice Kitchen with granite countertops and a large walk-in pantry. Updated lighting & ceiling fans. Entertain guests in the backyard with the extended covered patio. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants. Refrigerator washer dryer are included.
[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]
[Property is not Section 8 approved]
Visit us for showing. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.