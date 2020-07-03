9724 Fandango Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 game room parking garage

Beautiful 2-story house with great open floor plan! 1st floor has master bedroom and suite which comes with dual sinks, shower and garden tub. 3 bedrooms and a large game room upstairs. Nice Kitchen with granite countertops and a large walk-in pantry. Updated lighting & ceiling fans. Entertain guests in the backyard with the extended covered patio. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants. Refrigerator washer dryer are included.

[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]

[Property is not Section 8 approved]

Visit us for showing. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.