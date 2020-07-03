All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 9720 Zembriski Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
9720 Zembriski Drive
Last updated February 28 2020 at 2:04 PM

9720 Zembriski Drive

9720 Zembriski Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9720 Zembriski Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Ridgeview Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Lovely home on the golf course w swing garage, covered patio & balcony. C-tile thru entry, kitchen, breakfast & bathrooms; wood floor in family room plus all new carpet. Plantation shutters at front & master. Dining room features elegant chandelier & 2-tone paint w chair rails. Kitchen has Corian counters, under cab-lighting, BI microwave & double ovens plus BI desk area & window seat at breakfast nook. Family room features BI shelves & cabinets, FP w gas logs & c-fan. Oversized master includes crown molding, jetted corner tub, med cabinet & separate vanities. Large gameroom up plus 3 secondary BRs upstairs; one BR down. Great community amenities include club house, pool, park, playground, golf and tennis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9720 Zembriski Drive have any available units?
9720 Zembriski Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 9720 Zembriski Drive have?
Some of 9720 Zembriski Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9720 Zembriski Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9720 Zembriski Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9720 Zembriski Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9720 Zembriski Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 9720 Zembriski Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9720 Zembriski Drive offers parking.
Does 9720 Zembriski Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9720 Zembriski Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9720 Zembriski Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9720 Zembriski Drive has a pool.
Does 9720 Zembriski Drive have accessible units?
No, 9720 Zembriski Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9720 Zembriski Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9720 Zembriski Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District