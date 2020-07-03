9720 Zembriski Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking playground pool garage tennis court

Lovely home on the golf course w swing garage, covered patio & balcony. C-tile thru entry, kitchen, breakfast & bathrooms; wood floor in family room plus all new carpet. Plantation shutters at front & master. Dining room features elegant chandelier & 2-tone paint w chair rails. Kitchen has Corian counters, under cab-lighting, BI microwave & double ovens plus BI desk area & window seat at breakfast nook. Family room features BI shelves & cabinets, FP w gas logs & c-fan. Oversized master includes crown molding, jetted corner tub, med cabinet & separate vanities. Large gameroom up plus 3 secondary BRs upstairs; one BR down. Great community amenities include club house, pool, park, playground, golf and tennis.