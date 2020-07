Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Outstanding townhouse in a great location in Plano. Beautiful 2 bdrm 2.5 bath, 2-car garage. Soaring ceilings, blinds on all windows, refrig, washer & dryer will stay in the house, built in microwave, walkin closets, fenced backyard, kitechen open to dining and living room, bedrooms upstairs, steps from the community pool. Owner pays HOA so no yard landscaping or trash fees.