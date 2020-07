Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

FANTASTIC RENTAL IN COVENIENT LOCATION NEAR SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING. Ready for Tenant(s). Renovated in 2017 with remodeled and updated kitchen including new refrigerator, updated bathrooms, 2017 carpet and tile flooring throughout, split bedrooms with master located away from secondary bedrooms, nice size yard with fence, great house to entertain or relax and enjoy. Available now.