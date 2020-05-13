All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 924 Westwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
924 Westwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

924 Westwood Drive

924 Westwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

924 Westwood Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Dallas North Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Beautiful 5 bedroom single story home nestled on corner lot near Pittman Creek and across from Westwood park! Stacked formals offer a large flex space. Family room enjoys large fireplace with gas logs. Updated kitchen w granite countertops, smooth cooktop. All bedrooms are generous in size PLUS NEW CARPET, three bathrooms: two full plus one with a shower. Large patio in back which is partially covered carport + garage offers plenty of covered parking! Updated interior paint, blinds, laminate wood, roof, HVAC unit! Great location with easy access to everything!! Great schools, parks and trail system. A must see!!!! Also frig and washer and dryer included plus lawn care is included!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 Westwood Drive have any available units?
924 Westwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 924 Westwood Drive have?
Some of 924 Westwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 Westwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
924 Westwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 Westwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 924 Westwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 924 Westwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 924 Westwood Drive offers parking.
Does 924 Westwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 924 Westwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 Westwood Drive have a pool?
No, 924 Westwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 924 Westwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 924 Westwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 924 Westwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 924 Westwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District