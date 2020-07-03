All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:10 AM

9224 Old Veranda Road

9224 Old Veranda Road · No Longer Available
Location

9224 Old Veranda Road, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantabulous Single story Plano home with 2373 sqft living with; Front entry double car garage, 2 living & dinning areas! This 4BD, 2BTH SINGLE STORY Plano home with Wood flooring in 4th bd (that can be used as guestroom or study), Family room and hallway. It has a gourmet kitchen with tile flooring, gas cooktop and ALL THE UPDATES THAT YOU CAN THINK OFF INCLUDING GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, and breakfast area that leads to backyard, ENERGY EFFICIENT AND PRETTY SPACIOUS ROOM SIZES. THIS ONE WILL GO QUICKLY SO DON'T TAKE LONG TO FINALIZE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9224 Old Veranda Road have any available units?
9224 Old Veranda Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 9224 Old Veranda Road have?
Some of 9224 Old Veranda Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9224 Old Veranda Road currently offering any rent specials?
9224 Old Veranda Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9224 Old Veranda Road pet-friendly?
No, 9224 Old Veranda Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 9224 Old Veranda Road offer parking?
Yes, 9224 Old Veranda Road offers parking.
Does 9224 Old Veranda Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9224 Old Veranda Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9224 Old Veranda Road have a pool?
No, 9224 Old Veranda Road does not have a pool.
Does 9224 Old Veranda Road have accessible units?
No, 9224 Old Veranda Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9224 Old Veranda Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9224 Old Veranda Road has units with dishwashers.

