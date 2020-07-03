9224 Old Veranda Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Fantabulous Single story Plano home with 2373 sqft living with; Front entry double car garage, 2 living & dinning areas! This 4BD, 2BTH SINGLE STORY Plano home with Wood flooring in 4th bd (that can be used as guestroom or study), Family room and hallway. It has a gourmet kitchen with tile flooring, gas cooktop and ALL THE UPDATES THAT YOU CAN THINK OFF INCLUDING GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, and breakfast area that leads to backyard, ENERGY EFFICIENT AND PRETTY SPACIOUS ROOM SIZES. THIS ONE WILL GO QUICKLY SO DON'T TAKE LONG TO FINALIZE!