Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

New kitchen counter top and bath room counter tops with granite. new appliance installing soon. Charming one and a half story. All rooms down with a separate gameroom up. This beautiful property features 3 bed, 2 full bath. Formal dining room could be used as 3rd living space. This property is gorgeous, and won't last long! Professional property management.