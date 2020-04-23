920 Cypress Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Luxurious townhouse with two master bedrooms, each with a private bath. Pool view from dining room and upstairs. Private patio with fence in back yard. Attached 2 car garage. Lovely interior with vaulted ceilings, many windows, molding, art niches, and numerous built-ins. Stainless refrigerator, Granite kitchen counter tops. HOA paid by owner. Come enjoy carefree living in a popular West Plano location, close to shopping and schools. Will allow 1 dog up to 20 pounds only. Washer, Dryer, and refrigerator included. Hurry.