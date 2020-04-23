All apartments in Plano
920 Cypress Creek Drive
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:36 AM

920 Cypress Creek Drive

920 Cypress Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

920 Cypress Creek Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Luxurious townhouse with two master bedrooms, each with a private bath. Pool view from dining room and upstairs. Private patio with fence in back yard. Attached 2 car garage. Lovely interior with vaulted ceilings, many windows, molding, art niches, and numerous built-ins. Stainless refrigerator, Granite kitchen counter tops. HOA paid by owner. Come enjoy carefree living in a popular West Plano location, close to shopping and schools. Will allow 1 dog up to 20 pounds only. Washer, Dryer, and refrigerator included. Hurry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Cypress Creek Drive have any available units?
920 Cypress Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 Cypress Creek Drive have?
Some of 920 Cypress Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 Cypress Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
920 Cypress Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Cypress Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 920 Cypress Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 920 Cypress Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 920 Cypress Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 920 Cypress Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 920 Cypress Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Cypress Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 920 Cypress Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 920 Cypress Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 920 Cypress Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Cypress Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 Cypress Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

