Plano, TX
8936 Mount Rainier Drive
Last updated October 5 2019 at 11:02 AM

8936 Mount Rainier Drive

8936 Mount Rainier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8936 Mount Rainier Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Single story 3 + 2 home for lease in Plano. Very clean and in great condition! Two living areas and two dining areas. Kitchen with island, 42 inch cabinets, some appliances updated, oven in 2018, sink and faucet in 2017. Den has wood burning fireplace with gas starter, vaulted ceilings, 2 inch blinds, and a wall of windows viewing the backyard with two mature oak trees. Split bedroom arrangement. Laminate flooring in den and master bedroom. Master bath has separate shower and tub, separate vanities and walk-in closet. Backyard has great patio 19 x 10 ft for grilling. Great schools! Water heater replaced in 2016. Solar screens. Neighborhood park. Within walking distance to the YMCA. App. info in supplementals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8936 Mount Rainier Drive have any available units?
8936 Mount Rainier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8936 Mount Rainier Drive have?
Some of 8936 Mount Rainier Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8936 Mount Rainier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8936 Mount Rainier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8936 Mount Rainier Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8936 Mount Rainier Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8936 Mount Rainier Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8936 Mount Rainier Drive offers parking.
Does 8936 Mount Rainier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8936 Mount Rainier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8936 Mount Rainier Drive have a pool?
No, 8936 Mount Rainier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8936 Mount Rainier Drive have accessible units?
No, 8936 Mount Rainier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8936 Mount Rainier Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8936 Mount Rainier Drive has units with dishwashers.

