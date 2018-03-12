8936 Mount Rainier Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Single story 3 + 2 home for lease in Plano. Very clean and in great condition! Two living areas and two dining areas. Kitchen with island, 42 inch cabinets, some appliances updated, oven in 2018, sink and faucet in 2017. Den has wood burning fireplace with gas starter, vaulted ceilings, 2 inch blinds, and a wall of windows viewing the backyard with two mature oak trees. Split bedroom arrangement. Laminate flooring in den and master bedroom. Master bath has separate shower and tub, separate vanities and walk-in closet. Backyard has great patio 19 x 10 ft for grilling. Great schools! Water heater replaced in 2016. Solar screens. Neighborhood park. Within walking distance to the YMCA. App. info in supplementals.