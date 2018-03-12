8725 Bigelow Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage guest parking

Immaculate East facing townhome with exemplary FRISCO ISD schools. 2-bed, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage. Hardwood floors throughout both first and second floor! Open floor plan with large living area opens to dining & kitchen with black appliances, mosaic tiled backsplash, wood cabinets & breakfast bar. Master Suite has walk in closets, window seating & an oversize shower. The game room loft area makes a perfect family gathering area! Enjoy open patio w-greenbelt access & views. Close to pool & visitor parking. Refrigerator included. Available from 7-5-2019