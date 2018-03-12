All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:58 AM

8725 Bigelow Drive

8725 Bigelow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8725 Bigelow Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Immaculate East facing townhome with exemplary FRISCO ISD schools. 2-bed, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage. Hardwood floors throughout both first and second floor! Open floor plan with large living area opens to dining & kitchen with black appliances, mosaic tiled backsplash, wood cabinets & breakfast bar. Master Suite has walk in closets, window seating & an oversize shower. The game room loft area makes a perfect family gathering area! Enjoy open patio w-greenbelt access & views. Close to pool & visitor parking. Refrigerator included. Available from 7-5-2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8725 Bigelow Drive have any available units?
8725 Bigelow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8725 Bigelow Drive have?
Some of 8725 Bigelow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8725 Bigelow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8725 Bigelow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8725 Bigelow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8725 Bigelow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8725 Bigelow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8725 Bigelow Drive offers parking.
Does 8725 Bigelow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8725 Bigelow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8725 Bigelow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8725 Bigelow Drive has a pool.
Does 8725 Bigelow Drive have accessible units?
No, 8725 Bigelow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8725 Bigelow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8725 Bigelow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

