8717 Domingo Drive

Location, Location, Location! Beautiful Single Family House in Popular Willow Crest Community! Easy access to Hwy 121, Dallas North Tollway, very close proximity to major corporate headquarters like Toyota, Frito Lay and Chase to name a few. Very close to Stonebriar Mall, Shops at Legacy, all the eateries and grocery stores. Enjoy the community pool and kids playground a short walk away. Highly rated Frisco Schools! Great single story open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, an office and formal dining area. Kitchen includes large oversized Island, with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. REFRIDGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED. School bus pick n' drop kids. Don't miss this beauty!