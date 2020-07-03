All apartments in Plano
8717 Domingo Drive, Plano, TX 75024

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
parking
playground
pool
Location, Location, Location! Beautiful Single Family House in Popular Willow Crest Community! Easy access to Hwy 121, Dallas North Tollway, very close proximity to major corporate headquarters like Toyota, Frito Lay and Chase to name a few. Very close to Stonebriar Mall, Shops at Legacy, all the eateries and grocery stores. Enjoy the community pool and kids playground a short walk away. Highly rated Frisco Schools! Great single story open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, an office and formal dining area. Kitchen includes large oversized Island, with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. REFRIDGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED. School bus pick n' drop kids. Don't miss this beauty!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 8717 Domingo Drive have any available units?
8717 Domingo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8717 Domingo Drive have?
Some of 8717 Domingo Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8717 Domingo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8717 Domingo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8717 Domingo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8717 Domingo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8717 Domingo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8717 Domingo Drive offers parking.
Does 8717 Domingo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8717 Domingo Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8717 Domingo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8717 Domingo Drive has a pool.
Does 8717 Domingo Drive have accessible units?
No, 8717 Domingo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8717 Domingo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8717 Domingo Drive has units with dishwashers.

