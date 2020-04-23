All apartments in Plano
8713 Naomi Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

8713 Naomi Street

8713 Naomi Street · No Longer Available
Location

8713 Naomi Street, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful townhome in the city of Plano with exemplary Frisco ISD! Easy living at its best, HOA takes care of any outdoor and front yard maintenance. You can't beat the location,quick access to major hwys, shopping & dinning. Unit has 3 bdrms up, 2 .5 baths & a study downstairs. Tile and engineer wood floors trough out the common areas. Kitchen has high end cabinets, granite counter tops & it opens up to the family room and breakfast nook. Playground & community pool is just around the corner. Very quite and family friendly neighborhood. Fridge+W&D are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8713 Naomi Street have any available units?
8713 Naomi Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8713 Naomi Street have?
Some of 8713 Naomi Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8713 Naomi Street currently offering any rent specials?
8713 Naomi Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8713 Naomi Street pet-friendly?
No, 8713 Naomi Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8713 Naomi Street offer parking?
Yes, 8713 Naomi Street offers parking.
Does 8713 Naomi Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8713 Naomi Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8713 Naomi Street have a pool?
Yes, 8713 Naomi Street has a pool.
Does 8713 Naomi Street have accessible units?
No, 8713 Naomi Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8713 Naomi Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8713 Naomi Street does not have units with dishwashers.

