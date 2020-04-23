8713 Naomi Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage pool playground microwave

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful townhome in the city of Plano with exemplary Frisco ISD! Easy living at its best, HOA takes care of any outdoor and front yard maintenance. You can't beat the location,quick access to major hwys, shopping & dinning. Unit has 3 bdrms up, 2 .5 baths & a study downstairs. Tile and engineer wood floors trough out the common areas. Kitchen has high end cabinets, granite counter tops & it opens up to the family room and breakfast nook. Playground & community pool is just around the corner. Very quite and family friendly neighborhood. Fridge+W&D are included.