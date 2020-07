Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets game room microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful and bright 2-story townhouse located in Plano with easy access to 121, North Dallas Tollway, shopping, and restaurants. This beautiful townhome boast 2 living areas with an open floor plan and a spacious island kitchen. All rooms upstairs with a second living upstairs can be used as a game room. Master Suite features garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. NO VOUCHERS ACCEPTED! This property will not last long! Schedule your showing today!