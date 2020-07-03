All apartments in Plano
8616 Forest Highlands Drive
Last updated March 6 2020 at 3:54 AM

8616 Forest Highlands Drive

8616 Forest Highlands Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8616 Forest Highlands Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
MOVE IN TODAY! This lovely 3 bed 2.5 bath town home is ready for immediate move in! Main floor living area has ceilings which are open to the second floor making it a very open and inviting space! Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a refrigerator as well! Dining area on both sides of the kitchen and a half bath and laundry room downstairs for your convenience as well. All bedrooms upstairs, including a great master and spacious master bath. Master bath has a full size garden tub and a glass enclosed shower. Small, private fence back yard area with access to the common areas as well. HOA takes care of lawn! Contact us now, this one won’t last long! Rent includes annual HOA dues!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8616 Forest Highlands Drive have any available units?
8616 Forest Highlands Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8616 Forest Highlands Drive have?
Some of 8616 Forest Highlands Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8616 Forest Highlands Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8616 Forest Highlands Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8616 Forest Highlands Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8616 Forest Highlands Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8616 Forest Highlands Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8616 Forest Highlands Drive offers parking.
Does 8616 Forest Highlands Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8616 Forest Highlands Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8616 Forest Highlands Drive have a pool?
No, 8616 Forest Highlands Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8616 Forest Highlands Drive have accessible units?
No, 8616 Forest Highlands Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8616 Forest Highlands Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8616 Forest Highlands Drive has units with dishwashers.

