8616 Forest Highlands Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

MOVE IN TODAY! This lovely 3 bed 2.5 bath town home is ready for immediate move in! Main floor living area has ceilings which are open to the second floor making it a very open and inviting space! Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a refrigerator as well! Dining area on both sides of the kitchen and a half bath and laundry room downstairs for your convenience as well. All bedrooms upstairs, including a great master and spacious master bath. Master bath has a full size garden tub and a glass enclosed shower. Small, private fence back yard area with access to the common areas as well. HOA takes care of lawn! Contact us now, this one won’t last long! Rent includes annual HOA dues!