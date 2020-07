Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

EXCELLENT LOCATION! Beautiful townhome nestled in the ideal location in a quiet neighborhood.Close to major retail stores and highways. 2 Story townhome with soaring ceiling and a wall of windows with lots of natural light in family room . 2 bedrooms up and a loft overlooking the family room. Small yard perfect for a pet or entertaining on the patio. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator included.