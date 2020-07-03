All apartments in Plano
8501 Wildcreek Drive
Last updated May 3 2019 at 10:02 PM

8501 Wildcreek Drive

8501 Wildcreek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8501 Wildcreek Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
FRESH FRESH FRESH! NEW hardwood flooring, NEW Italian marble flooring, NEW carpet, all NEW kitchen appliances, NEW luxury Carrara Italian marble counters in kitchen and all bathrooms with marble backspash, NEW interior doors, NEW ceiling fans, light fixtures, kitchen and bath fixtures, wall and door fixtures, NEW wood blinds, NEW paint throughout, expanded huge double pantry, two kitchen islands, solar screens for energy efficiency. Fifth bedroom with wood floor and adjacent bath downstairs, Master bedroom and all others up. All flooring down is hardwood or marble.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8501 Wildcreek Drive have any available units?
8501 Wildcreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8501 Wildcreek Drive have?
Some of 8501 Wildcreek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8501 Wildcreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8501 Wildcreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8501 Wildcreek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8501 Wildcreek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8501 Wildcreek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8501 Wildcreek Drive offers parking.
Does 8501 Wildcreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8501 Wildcreek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8501 Wildcreek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8501 Wildcreek Drive has a pool.
Does 8501 Wildcreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 8501 Wildcreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8501 Wildcreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8501 Wildcreek Drive has units with dishwashers.

