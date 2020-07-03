8501 Wildcreek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

FRESH FRESH FRESH! NEW hardwood flooring, NEW Italian marble flooring, NEW carpet, all NEW kitchen appliances, NEW luxury Carrara Italian marble counters in kitchen and all bathrooms with marble backspash, NEW interior doors, NEW ceiling fans, light fixtures, kitchen and bath fixtures, wall and door fixtures, NEW wood blinds, NEW paint throughout, expanded huge double pantry, two kitchen islands, solar screens for energy efficiency. Fifth bedroom with wood floor and adjacent bath downstairs, Master bedroom and all others up. All flooring down is hardwood or marble.