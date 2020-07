Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace courtyard microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

Meticulously cared for by the owner for 22 years. Highland Homes built this beauty in 1996. Since that time, the owner has updated throughout. Granite countertops, lighting, laminate flooring, light fixtures, plumbing fixtures, roof, and more. Three skylights offer more natural light. Glass replaced in all the windows too! Welcome to Courtyards at Russell Creek, within walking distance of Skaggs Elementary.