8404 High Meadows Drive
Last updated August 14 2019 at 2:50 AM

8404 High Meadows Drive

8404 High Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8404 High Meadows Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
PRIME LOCATION!!! Prestigious neighborhood of Russell creek and Award Winning West Plano ISD. Andrew-Rice-Jasper schools.Tasteful updates including hardwood floors, Recently remodeled kitchen includes granite kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances,gorgeous back splash.House is located Walking distance to neighborhood park,green belt,Playground and minutes from Andrew elementary,close to Rice middle school. 3 car Garage and long drive way. Master bedroom suite w a sitting area and a luxurious bathroom with large Jetted tub & large closet Covered Patio and gorgeous backyard to relax. Close to businesses,Hospitals,Hwy's for easy commute. professionally Cleaned and ready to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8404 High Meadows Drive have any available units?
8404 High Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8404 High Meadows Drive have?
Some of 8404 High Meadows Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8404 High Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8404 High Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8404 High Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8404 High Meadows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8404 High Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8404 High Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 8404 High Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8404 High Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8404 High Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 8404 High Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8404 High Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 8404 High Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8404 High Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8404 High Meadows Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

