8404 High Meadows Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

PRIME LOCATION!!! Prestigious neighborhood of Russell creek and Award Winning West Plano ISD. Andrew-Rice-Jasper schools.Tasteful updates including hardwood floors, Recently remodeled kitchen includes granite kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances,gorgeous back splash.House is located Walking distance to neighborhood park,green belt,Playground and minutes from Andrew elementary,close to Rice middle school. 3 car Garage and long drive way. Master bedroom suite w a sitting area and a luxurious bathroom with large Jetted tub & large closet Covered Patio and gorgeous backyard to relax. Close to businesses,Hospitals,Hwy's for easy commute. professionally Cleaned and ready to move in!