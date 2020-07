Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great family house in a much sought-after neighborhood ,located right across Russel Creek park and minutes walking distance to TOP PISD Skaggs Elem and Rice Middle schools.Minutes driving to 75 &121.Open plan with lot of natural lights in living area.Upgraded granite counter -tops in Kitchen and all bathrooms ,large master bedroom upstairs,concrete backyard patio.Abundant storage space with plenty of cabinets in all rooms