Beautifully updated, sprawling home at 829 Acadia Dr. Plano,TX. Ready Now for move in! - This is a sprawling, single story home with 4 bdrms, 2 baths and plenty of room for entertaining. This home has been beautifully updated to include plush new carpet, tile and paint throughout, a kitchen with granite counters, high-end appliances and contemporary fixtures.The kitchen also has modern detail with wainscoting trim and large recessed lighting. Leading off of the stacked living areas is a well appointed wet bar with plenty of cabinets and granite counter space. There is another generous living area off of the kitchen with new plank flooring,a fire place and sliding door wall onto the slate patio. The entire backyard is surrounded by a brand new wooden fence.



This home is ready for you to move right in and enjoy!



