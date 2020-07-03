All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 829 Acadia Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
829 Acadia Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

829 Acadia Dr.

829 Acadia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

829 Acadia Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Thunderbird

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully updated, sprawling home at 829 Acadia Dr. Plano,TX. Ready Now for move in! - This is a sprawling, single story home with 4 bdrms, 2 baths and plenty of room for entertaining. This home has been beautifully updated to include plush new carpet, tile and paint throughout, a kitchen with granite counters, high-end appliances and contemporary fixtures.The kitchen also has modern detail with wainscoting trim and large recessed lighting. Leading off of the stacked living areas is a well appointed wet bar with plenty of cabinets and granite counter space. There is another generous living area off of the kitchen with new plank flooring,a fire place and sliding door wall onto the slate patio. The entire backyard is surrounded by a brand new wooden fence.

This home is ready for you to move right in and enjoy!

(RLNE4730373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 Acadia Dr. have any available units?
829 Acadia Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 829 Acadia Dr. have?
Some of 829 Acadia Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 829 Acadia Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
829 Acadia Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 Acadia Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 829 Acadia Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 829 Acadia Dr. offer parking?
No, 829 Acadia Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 829 Acadia Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 829 Acadia Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 Acadia Dr. have a pool?
No, 829 Acadia Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 829 Acadia Dr. have accessible units?
No, 829 Acadia Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 829 Acadia Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 829 Acadia Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District