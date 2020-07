Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Wonderful updates inside & a pool to enjoy for the summer! Light & bright 4 bedroom with room to spread out. Gorgeous hardwoods, granite counters, stainless appliances! 110 inch motorized screen & projector in family room! Secondary bath freshly updated. Master bath has jetted tub. Backyard is private with both pool & play space! Feeds into highly rated Plano Senior High School. Great location offers easy access to the DART rail.



NO PETS, No smoking.

non refundable application fee.