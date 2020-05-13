8120 Spring Valley Lane

Amenities

Beautiful home in sought after neighborhood of Spring Ridge, minutes from exemplary schools Skaggs and Rice. An elegant foyer with stacked formals welcomes you to this immaculate 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, study. Two story foyers and family room provides natural lights in the home. Chef inspired kitchen with ample counter space, rows of cabinets, SS appliances, double oven. The owner retreat on the main level. Four other bedrooms, 3 full baths and game room on level 2. Upgrades include fresh paint, removal of popcorn ceilings, window coverings. No carpet in bedrooms. Minutes from Russell Creek Park, Community pool & schools.