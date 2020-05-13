All apartments in Plano
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:57 PM

8120 Spring Valley Lane

8120 Spring Valley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8120 Spring Valley Lane, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
Beautiful home in sought after neighborhood of Spring Ridge, minutes from exemplary schools Skaggs and Rice. An elegant foyer with stacked formals welcomes you to this immaculate 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, study. Two story foyers and family room provides natural lights in the home. Chef inspired kitchen with ample counter space, rows of cabinets, SS appliances, double oven. The owner retreat on the main level. Four other bedrooms, 3 full baths and game room on level 2. Upgrades include fresh paint, removal of popcorn ceilings, window coverings. No carpet in bedrooms. Minutes from Russell Creek Park, Community pool & schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8120 Spring Valley Lane have any available units?
8120 Spring Valley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8120 Spring Valley Lane have?
Some of 8120 Spring Valley Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8120 Spring Valley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8120 Spring Valley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8120 Spring Valley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8120 Spring Valley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8120 Spring Valley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8120 Spring Valley Lane offers parking.
Does 8120 Spring Valley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8120 Spring Valley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8120 Spring Valley Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8120 Spring Valley Lane has a pool.
Does 8120 Spring Valley Lane have accessible units?
No, 8120 Spring Valley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8120 Spring Valley Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8120 Spring Valley Lane has units with dishwashers.

