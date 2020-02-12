All apartments in Plano
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:39 AM

8005 Greenwood Dr

8005 Greenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8005 Greenwood Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
September Special! Pet friendly 4 bed SFH in Plano - Property Id: 156797

Move in ready! Luxury vinyl plank floor, fresh paint, and garage door in 2018. Beautiful single family house with 4 bedrooms. Unique Master bedroom with stairs to loft on second floor, which provides private and spacious office space. 1 living room, 1 formal dining room, 2 full and 1 half bathroom, 1 large game room. Lots of storage! Large backyard. Easy access to 121 and DNT. Great location in excellent condition! Exemplary Plano Schools Andrews-Rice-Jasper-Plano West Senior. Walking distance to schools, park and shops. A short drive to many companies, dining and entertainment. Hurry! Schedule tour now!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/156797p
Property Id 156797

(RLNE5154432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8005 Greenwood Dr have any available units?
8005 Greenwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8005 Greenwood Dr have?
Some of 8005 Greenwood Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8005 Greenwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8005 Greenwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8005 Greenwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8005 Greenwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8005 Greenwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8005 Greenwood Dr offers parking.
Does 8005 Greenwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8005 Greenwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8005 Greenwood Dr have a pool?
No, 8005 Greenwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8005 Greenwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 8005 Greenwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8005 Greenwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8005 Greenwood Dr has units with dishwashers.

