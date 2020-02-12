8005 Greenwood Dr

Amenities
September Special! Pet friendly 4 bed SFH in Plano - Property Id: 156797
Move in ready! Luxury vinyl plank floor, fresh paint, and garage door in 2018. Beautiful single family house with 4 bedrooms. Unique Master bedroom with stairs to loft on second floor, which provides private and spacious office space. 1 living room, 1 formal dining room, 2 full and 1 half bathroom, 1 large game room. Lots of storage! Large backyard. Easy access to 121 and DNT. Great location in excellent condition! Exemplary Plano Schools Andrews-Rice-Jasper-Plano West Senior. Walking distance to schools, park and shops. A short drive to many companies, dining and entertainment. Hurry! Schedule tour now!
