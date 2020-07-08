All apartments in Plano
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
800 E 15 Street
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:35 PM

800 E 15 Street

800 East 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

800 East 15th Street, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOCATION!! Beautiful Luxury 1 Bedroom, + Office. Condo is a short walk to the DART RAIL, Historic Downtown Plano, restaurants, shopping, pubs and Haggard Park!! Master bedrooms offers a walk in closet with shelving! Nicely appointed kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar and appliances; includes refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. Separate large office-study. Covered balcony! This unit offers tons of natural light!! PET ON APPROVAL ONLY (Size, Type, Breed,and Final Approval) WITH EXTRA DEPOSIT per pet!!! Ideally located to Central Expressway and George Bush Tollway and Legacy West Development. RENT INCLUDES WATER!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 E 15 Street have any available units?
800 E 15 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 E 15 Street have?
Some of 800 E 15 Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 E 15 Street currently offering any rent specials?
800 E 15 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 E 15 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 E 15 Street is pet friendly.
Does 800 E 15 Street offer parking?
No, 800 E 15 Street does not offer parking.
Does 800 E 15 Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 E 15 Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 E 15 Street have a pool?
No, 800 E 15 Street does not have a pool.
Does 800 E 15 Street have accessible units?
No, 800 E 15 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 800 E 15 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 E 15 Street has units with dishwashers.

