Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities game room parking garage

Great one & half story with private study and game room. Plantation shutters, wood-like flooring in study, family room and all bedrooms. Private study with closet that can double up as additional bedroom. Kitchen with decorative countertops, tile backsplash. Family room w gas logs in fireplace. Upstairs game room! FISD Schools ( Riddle elementary, Fowler middle & Lebanon Trail High). Ready to move in!