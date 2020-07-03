All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 7900 Linkwood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
7900 Linkwood Court
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:17 PM

7900 Linkwood Court

7900 Linkwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7900 Linkwood Court, Plano, TX 75025
Cross Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Totally renovated & a Must see! Amazing Corner Lot, Custom window treatments, Ceiling Fans, Two car garage, Custom cedar lined Storage shelving in Garage. Amazing Patio Deck and pergola for outdoor living. Large master bedroom & closet split from the other 2 bedrooms. Appliances to include refrigerator is available. New Wood floors, Fresh Paint, New Carpet in the bedrooms. Large Kitchen. Tons of storage. Sun Screens help keep your new home cool and energy efficient. Close to jogging paths, Amazing school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7900 Linkwood Court have any available units?
7900 Linkwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7900 Linkwood Court have?
Some of 7900 Linkwood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7900 Linkwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
7900 Linkwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7900 Linkwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 7900 Linkwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7900 Linkwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 7900 Linkwood Court offers parking.
Does 7900 Linkwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7900 Linkwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7900 Linkwood Court have a pool?
No, 7900 Linkwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 7900 Linkwood Court have accessible units?
No, 7900 Linkwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7900 Linkwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7900 Linkwood Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District