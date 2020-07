Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful NEWLY Updated 1 Story Home in Highly Desired Plano Neighborhood! 4 Spacious bedrooms with walk in closets, Formal Living or Office and Formal Dining. Open and Bright, New Wood Look Flooring THROUGHOUT! Spacious bright eat in kitchen with Granite Counters and breakfast bar that opens to Family Room. Cozy and Charming Brick Fireplace. Updated Master Bath and Secondary Bath. New Ceiling Fans. Nice Fenced in Backyard with Pergola covered patio. A MUST SEE!