7720 Brushfield Drive
Last updated April 11 2019 at 1:54 AM

7720 Brushfield Drive

7720 Brushfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7720 Brushfield Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
Brand new wood-look Vinyl throughout all main living areas on the first floor, and brand new carpet. Spacious, Nice Layout Single Family Home, close to schools, library and park. Enjoy the open space with kitchen with Granite counter top open to the breakfast nook and family room, and the SS appliances. Solid walnut door opens to wood floors and a dramatic curved staircase. Master Bedroom has jetted tub, lg shower&double vanities. Game Room offers access to 2nd staircase. Bonus rm can be office or study.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7720 Brushfield Drive have any available units?
7720 Brushfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7720 Brushfield Drive have?
Some of 7720 Brushfield Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7720 Brushfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7720 Brushfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7720 Brushfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7720 Brushfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7720 Brushfield Drive offer parking?
No, 7720 Brushfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7720 Brushfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7720 Brushfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7720 Brushfield Drive have a pool?
No, 7720 Brushfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7720 Brushfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 7720 Brushfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7720 Brushfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7720 Brushfield Drive has units with dishwashers.

