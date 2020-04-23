7720 Brushfield Drive

Amenities

Brand new wood-look Vinyl throughout all main living areas on the first floor, and brand new carpet. Spacious, Nice Layout Single Family Home, close to schools, library and park. Enjoy the open space with kitchen with Granite counter top open to the breakfast nook and family room, and the SS appliances. Solid walnut door opens to wood floors and a dramatic curved staircase. Master Bedroom has jetted tub, lg shower&double vanities. Game Room offers access to 2nd staircase. Bonus rm can be office or study.