7304 Valley Bend Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Great house in a great location in Plano. Gorgeous curb appeal will surely impress. This home comes with solar panels installed and ready to use. This home features an open floor plan and great living spaces. Spacious formal living and dining rooms. Fireplace, vaulted ceilings and spacious living room open to kitchen. This home has updated flooring and granite in the kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, gas operated stove, lots of cabinet storage in kitchen. Bathrooms are upgraded. Separate frameless standing shower. Oil rubbed bronze hardware. Plantation shutter and blinds. Backyard has a arbor in patio. Just minutes from shopping and entertainment of The Shops at Legacy. Well maintained home. Pets welcome