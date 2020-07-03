All apartments in Plano
7217 Cloverleaf Drive
7217 Cloverleaf Drive

7217 Cloverleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7217 Cloverleaf Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Timberbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This well maintained home is located on a premium lot that backs to trees and a pond. The breakfast nook, family room and back patio all have a breathtaking view of the wooded property. 4 bed, 2 bath one-story home features 2 living areas, a formal dining room, vaulted ceilings, crown molding and double ovens. Close to Oak Point Nature Preserve and has easy access to major highways and shopping. spacious backyard with gorgeous views of the greenery. Owner requests no smoking inside the home. Fridge is included in the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7217 Cloverleaf Drive have any available units?
7217 Cloverleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7217 Cloverleaf Drive have?
Some of 7217 Cloverleaf Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7217 Cloverleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7217 Cloverleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7217 Cloverleaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7217 Cloverleaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7217 Cloverleaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7217 Cloverleaf Drive offers parking.
Does 7217 Cloverleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7217 Cloverleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7217 Cloverleaf Drive have a pool?
No, 7217 Cloverleaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7217 Cloverleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 7217 Cloverleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7217 Cloverleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7217 Cloverleaf Drive has units with dishwashers.

