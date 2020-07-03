7217 Cloverleaf Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This well maintained home is located on a premium lot that backs to trees and a pond. The breakfast nook, family room and back patio all have a breathtaking view of the wooded property. 4 bed, 2 bath one-story home features 2 living areas, a formal dining room, vaulted ceilings, crown molding and double ovens. Close to Oak Point Nature Preserve and has easy access to major highways and shopping. spacious backyard with gorgeous views of the greenery. Owner requests no smoking inside the home. Fridge is included in the lease.