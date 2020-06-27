7213 Rembrandt Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Hard to find one story in prime location in West Plano location minutes away from major highways, Willow Bend Mall, Legacy West and the new Toyota headquarters. Walking distance to Arbor Hills Nature Preserve. Superb 2 Bedroom plus study, 2 bath and 2 car garage. Huge living room with quality manufactured wood. Spacious kitchen with Stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Master suite with dbl vanities and walk-in closet. Nice landscaped backyard with tiled patio. Enjoy the private Community pool for those hot summer days. Pets are case by case.