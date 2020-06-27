All apartments in Plano
7213 Rembrandt Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7213 Rembrandt Drive

7213 Rembrandt Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7213 Rembrandt Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Hard to find one story in prime location in West Plano location minutes away from major highways, Willow Bend Mall, Legacy West and the new Toyota headquarters. Walking distance to Arbor Hills Nature Preserve. Superb 2 Bedroom plus study, 2 bath and 2 car garage. Huge living room with quality manufactured wood. Spacious kitchen with Stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Master suite with dbl vanities and walk-in closet. Nice landscaped backyard with tiled patio. Enjoy the private Community pool for those hot summer days. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7213 Rembrandt Drive have any available units?
7213 Rembrandt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7213 Rembrandt Drive have?
Some of 7213 Rembrandt Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7213 Rembrandt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7213 Rembrandt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7213 Rembrandt Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7213 Rembrandt Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7213 Rembrandt Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7213 Rembrandt Drive offers parking.
Does 7213 Rembrandt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7213 Rembrandt Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7213 Rembrandt Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7213 Rembrandt Drive has a pool.
Does 7213 Rembrandt Drive have accessible units?
No, 7213 Rembrandt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7213 Rembrandt Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7213 Rembrandt Drive has units with dishwashers.

