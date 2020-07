Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room garage

Very low maintenance home in Plano ISD with three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 living areas including a large game room upstairs and a two car garage. Wood floors in the dining, living, and master bedrooms. Granite countertops in the kitchen. The house comes with washer, dryer, and fridge included in the rent. Conveniently located near Hwy. 75 and 190