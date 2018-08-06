All apartments in Plano
Last updated November 12 2019 at 4:19 AM

7113 Amethyst Lane

7113 Amethyst Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7113 Amethyst Lane, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice home in established neighborhood. A huge game room is upstairs with 3 secondary bedrooms. Large master is down for privacy with bay window, door to patio, garden tub & separate shower. Open spacious living room with beautiful fireplace. Vaulted ceilings. Kitchen features granite countertops, tile floor, dishwasher, gas cook top, granite island, tile backsplash. All in a Great location!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7113 Amethyst Lane have any available units?
7113 Amethyst Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7113 Amethyst Lane have?
Some of 7113 Amethyst Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7113 Amethyst Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7113 Amethyst Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7113 Amethyst Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7113 Amethyst Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7113 Amethyst Lane offer parking?
No, 7113 Amethyst Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7113 Amethyst Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7113 Amethyst Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7113 Amethyst Lane have a pool?
No, 7113 Amethyst Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7113 Amethyst Lane have accessible units?
No, 7113 Amethyst Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7113 Amethyst Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7113 Amethyst Lane has units with dishwashers.

