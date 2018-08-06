7113 Amethyst Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities game room 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice home in established neighborhood. A huge game room is upstairs with 3 secondary bedrooms. Large master is down for privacy with bay window, door to patio, garden tub & separate shower. Open spacious living room with beautiful fireplace. Vaulted ceilings. Kitchen features granite countertops, tile floor, dishwasher, gas cook top, granite island, tile backsplash. All in a Great location!



