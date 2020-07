Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Offered by original owner, enter this striking East Facing Grand Home to the two story ceilings with abundant light, open floorplan and neutral Sherwin Williams color palette. You’ll love the generously sized bedrooms, private Study, and split Master. Gourmet kitchen with gas range overlooks Family and Breakfast rooms. All of this and more, in Plano ISD! Minutes from 75 and GB Toll.