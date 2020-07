Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

No housing vouchers. Spacious home offering a nice size living area with fireplace, open kitchen with tile counter top space with appliances, breakfast nook area, second sitting room, master bedroom with master bath with stand up shower, nice size backyard and two car garage. One small to medium size pet with a extra deposit, tenant responsible for verifying schools, utilities, and property information.