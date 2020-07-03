All apartments in Plano
7020 Occidental Road
Last updated March 17 2019 at 1:22 AM

7020 Occidental Road

7020 Occidental Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7020 Occidental Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath Plano home located near the intersection of Legacy and Custer with easy access to HWY 75,PGBT, and TX-121. Features 2 master bedrooms one upstairs and downstairs; living area with fireplace, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, black granite counter tops and ample pantry space. Downstairs features 2 dining areas, full utility room with storage and half bath. Upstairs has a master bath with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, 2 bedrooms with spacious closets and living area. Private fenced backyard. Located in Plano ISD. HOA provides front yard maintenance only. $1500 security deposit for a limited time! Small pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

