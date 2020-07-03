7020 Occidental Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath Plano home located near the intersection of Legacy and Custer with easy access to HWY 75,PGBT, and TX-121. Features 2 master bedrooms one upstairs and downstairs; living area with fireplace, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, black granite counter tops and ample pantry space. Downstairs features 2 dining areas, full utility room with storage and half bath. Upstairs has a master bath with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, 2 bedrooms with spacious closets and living area. Private fenced backyard. Located in Plano ISD. HOA provides front yard maintenance only. $1500 security deposit for a limited time! Small pets allowed.