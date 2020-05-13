All apartments in Plano
7013 Gerrards Cross
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7013 Gerrards Cross

7013 Gerrards Cross · No Longer Available
Location

7013 Gerrards Cross, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Stunning house in prime Plano location! Great schools. 4 bedroom with 3 full baths, Master and guest room downstairs. Large backyard separated from the pool for the play area. This home is renovated with extensive wood and marble flooring. Nicely updated kitchen with granite counter top and backsplash, new SS appliances, under and over the cabinet lights. Master bath Listingremodeled with custom cabinets marble flooring, granite counter tops, under mount sinks, enlarged granite shower with frameless enclosure, fixtures. Other features include wood stairs, iron balusters, built in bar. Lennox AC was installed in 2016.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7013 Gerrards Cross have any available units?
7013 Gerrards Cross doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7013 Gerrards Cross have?
Some of 7013 Gerrards Cross's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7013 Gerrards Cross currently offering any rent specials?
7013 Gerrards Cross is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7013 Gerrards Cross pet-friendly?
No, 7013 Gerrards Cross is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7013 Gerrards Cross offer parking?
Yes, 7013 Gerrards Cross offers parking.
Does 7013 Gerrards Cross have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7013 Gerrards Cross does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7013 Gerrards Cross have a pool?
Yes, 7013 Gerrards Cross has a pool.
Does 7013 Gerrards Cross have accessible units?
No, 7013 Gerrards Cross does not have accessible units.
Does 7013 Gerrards Cross have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7013 Gerrards Cross has units with dishwashers.

