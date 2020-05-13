7013 Gerrards Cross

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Stunning house in prime Plano location! Great schools. 4 bedroom with 3 full baths, Master and guest room downstairs. Large backyard separated from the pool for the play area. This home is renovated with extensive wood and marble flooring. Nicely updated kitchen with granite counter top and backsplash, new SS appliances, under and over the cabinet lights. Master bath Listingremodeled with custom cabinets marble flooring, granite counter tops, under mount sinks, enlarged granite shower with frameless enclosure, fixtures. Other features include wood stairs, iron balusters, built in bar. Lennox AC was installed in 2016.