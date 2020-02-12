All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 7012 MILLS BRANCH Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
7012 MILLS BRANCH Circle
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:10 PM

7012 MILLS BRANCH Circle

7012 Mills Branch Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7012 Mills Branch Circle, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
game room
pool
hot tub
media room
sauna
Stunning Kings Ridge Property Offering Unique Custom Features and Upgrades. Custom Wine Cellar that Holds up to 2,300 Bottles, Cedar Sauna, Hand-Scraped Hardwoods Throughout, New Carpet, Upgraded Chandeliers & Pendants, Large Game Room, Media Room with Surround Sound, Sound Barriers, Equipment Closet, One-Touch Remote, Custom Paint & Furniture. Exquisite Courtyard with Pool, Attached Spa, Firepit & Balcony. Private Master Suite with Fireplace, Reclaimed Wood Wall, Upgraded Drop Down Lights & AC Humidifier. Open & Spacious Chef Inspired Kitchen with Stainless-Steel Appliances, Double Ovens, Custom Painted Cabinets, Granite, New Sink, and Backsplash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7012 MILLS BRANCH Circle have any available units?
7012 MILLS BRANCH Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7012 MILLS BRANCH Circle have?
Some of 7012 MILLS BRANCH Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7012 MILLS BRANCH Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7012 MILLS BRANCH Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7012 MILLS BRANCH Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7012 MILLS BRANCH Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7012 MILLS BRANCH Circle offer parking?
No, 7012 MILLS BRANCH Circle does not offer parking.
Does 7012 MILLS BRANCH Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7012 MILLS BRANCH Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7012 MILLS BRANCH Circle have a pool?
Yes, 7012 MILLS BRANCH Circle has a pool.
Does 7012 MILLS BRANCH Circle have accessible units?
No, 7012 MILLS BRANCH Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7012 MILLS BRANCH Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7012 MILLS BRANCH Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District