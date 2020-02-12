7012 MILLS BRANCH Circle

Amenities

Stunning Kings Ridge Property Offering Unique Custom Features and Upgrades. Custom Wine Cellar that Holds up to 2,300 Bottles, Cedar Sauna, Hand-Scraped Hardwoods Throughout, New Carpet, Upgraded Chandeliers & Pendants, Large Game Room, Media Room with Surround Sound, Sound Barriers, Equipment Closet, One-Touch Remote, Custom Paint & Furniture. Exquisite Courtyard with Pool, Attached Spa, Firepit & Balcony. Private Master Suite with Fireplace, Reclaimed Wood Wall, Upgraded Drop Down Lights & AC Humidifier. Open & Spacious Chef Inspired Kitchen with Stainless-Steel Appliances, Double Ovens, Custom Painted Cabinets, Granite, New Sink, and Backsplash.