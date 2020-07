Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This home was built by Grand Homes and has all the up grades plantation shutters, handscraped hardwood floors, tile in wet areas. decorative lighting. Beautiful grand entry with open floor plan, kitchen open up to the living room area. Master bedroom downstairs. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer all included.