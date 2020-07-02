6904 April Way Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

CulDeSac lot with large circle driveway in W.Plano. Ideal layout for entertaining or simple every day living. Open kitchen & bfast area overlook the pool. Family room on first floor w-wetbar & WBFP. Mstr. suite w-balcony is located upstairs for extra privacy. Large gameroom upstairs features second WBFP & wetbar with balcony overlook the pool. Your new home is waiting for you to bring it back to life & sparkle like the jewel it once was.