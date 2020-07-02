All apartments in Plano
6904 April Way Circle

6904 April Way Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6904 April Way Circle, Plano, TX 75023
Hunters Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
CulDeSac lot with large circle driveway in W.Plano. Ideal layout for entertaining or simple every day living. Open kitchen & bfast area overlook the pool. Family room on first floor w-wetbar & WBFP. Mstr. suite w-balcony is located upstairs for extra privacy. Large gameroom upstairs features second WBFP & wetbar with balcony overlook the pool. Your new home is waiting for you to bring it back to life & sparkle like the jewel it once was.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6904 April Way Circle have any available units?
6904 April Way Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6904 April Way Circle have?
Some of 6904 April Way Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6904 April Way Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6904 April Way Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6904 April Way Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6904 April Way Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6904 April Way Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6904 April Way Circle offers parking.
Does 6904 April Way Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6904 April Way Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6904 April Way Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6904 April Way Circle has a pool.
Does 6904 April Way Circle have accessible units?
No, 6904 April Way Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6904 April Way Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6904 April Way Circle has units with dishwashers.

